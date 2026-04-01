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Potawatomi Zoo Presents Zoo Luminate

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 1, 2026 at 2:16 PM EDT
Potawatomi Zoo
Zoo Luminate

WVPE is a media sponsor for Potawatomi Zoo presenting Zoo Luminate. Potawatomi Zoo will come alive with more than sixty large scale handcrafted lantern displays - each reflecting the creativity, symbolism, and artistic heritage of Chinese culture. Rooted in traditional Chinese lantern art, Zoo Luminate is a visual and cultural experience. Zoo Luminate is open Wednesday through Sunday evenings from 7 to 11 pm beginning April 22nd.

For more information click here.

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PotowatamiPotawatomi ZooSouth Bend Venues Park and Arts