Potawatomi Zoo Presents Zoo Luminate

WVPE is a media sponsor for Potawatomi Zoo presenting Zoo Luminate. Potawatomi Zoo will come alive with more than sixty large scale handcrafted lantern displays - each reflecting the creativity, symbolism, and artistic heritage of Chinese culture. Rooted in traditional Chinese lantern art, Zoo Luminate is a visual and cultural experience. Zoo Luminate is open Wednesday through Sunday evenings from 7 to 11 pm beginning April 22nd.

For more information click here.