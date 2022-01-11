-
South Bend Common Council approves $6.5 million bond issue for Potawatomi Zoo improvements
The South Bend Common Council unanimously approved a bond issue for improvements to the Potawatomi Zoo Monday night.The ordinance authorizes the issue of…
WVPE invites you to the Potawatomi Zoo for The Gift of Lights, November 27th through December 19th, Fridays through Sundays, 5-9pm. The Potawatomi Zoo…
The WVPE Photo of the Week is an adorable inhabitant of the Potawatomi Zoo. Bill Spalding of South Bend sent us a picture of one of the red pandas that…
The Potawatomi Zoo has announced that its resident red pandas, Maiya and Justin, recently welcomed two female cubs. Even though the mortality rate for red…
The Potawatomi Zoo has announced online that it is planning to bring giraffes to the zoo in the future. (Read more from the Potawatomi Zoo's announcement…
The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend cut the ribbon on a new front entrance over the weekend and just in time for reopening. The zoo reopened to members on…
The Potawatomi Zoo found a new way to let guests visit the animals while staying safe during the pandemic.The Zoo will allow cars to drive on its back…
Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend announced Tuesday that it will not open for the season as planned on April third because of the coronavirus crisis. A…
The Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend is using its first winter day opening to raise money for wildlife rehabilitation in Australia. Raging bushfires across…