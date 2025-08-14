© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Potawatomi Zoo to add Big Cat Tracks expansion

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published August 14, 2025 at 5:20 PM EDT
Morgana Regal, the Potawatomi Zoo's female Amur tiger. Adding a new two-acre enclosure will let the zoo add a male for breeding. The zoo says there are only about 400 Amur tigers left in the wild worldwide.
1 of 6  — amur tiger morgana regal 2.jpg
Morgana Regal, the Potawatomi Zoo's female Amur tiger. Adding a new two-acre enclosure will let the zoo add a male for breeding. The zoo says there are only about 400 Amur tigers left in the wild worldwide.
Provided
Anastasia, the zoo's Amur leopard. The zoo says there are only 100 Amur leopards left in the wild worldwide and another 100 in captivity.
2 of 6  — amur leopard anastasia climbing 3.jpg
Anastasia, the zoo's Amur leopard. The zoo says there are only 100 Amur leopards left in the wild worldwide and another 100 in captivity.
Provided
A rendering of an aerial view of the Potawatomi Zoo's planned Big Cat Tracks enclosure. The city parks board has agreed to give the zoo two acres of adjacent park land for the project.
3 of 6  — 2024-02-13 Presentation Renderings big cat tracks-14.jpg
A rendering of an aerial view of the Potawatomi Zoo's planned Big Cat Tracks enclosure. The city parks board has agreed to give the zoo two acres of adjacent park land for the project.
Provided
A rendering of the Potawatomi Zoo's planned Big Cat Tracks expansion.
4 of 6  — 2024-02-13 Presentation Renderings big cat tracks-10.jpg
A rendering of the Potawatomi Zoo's planned Big Cat Tracks expansion.
Provided
A rendering of the Potawatomi Zoo's planned Big Cat Tracks expansion.
5 of 6  — 2024-02-13 Presentation Renderings big cat tracks-8.jpg
A rendering of the Potawatomi Zoo's planned Big Cat Tracks expansion.
Provided
A rendering of the Potawatomi Zoo's planned Big Cat Tracks expansion.
6 of 6  — 2024-02-13 Presentation Renderings big cat tracks-5.jpg
A rendering of the Potawatomi Zoo's planned Big Cat Tracks expansion.
Provided

The Potawatomi Zoo is expanding to include a habitat for some endangered big cats, drawing officials to a groundbreaking ceremony today.

The zoo is calling its latest capital project Big Cat Tracks, an enclosure housing rare Amur leopards and tigers from Asia on two acres of former park land on the zoo’s southeast corner.

The zoo already has a female Amur tiger. The expansion will let it add a male for breeding, and to create an immersive experience, it will also bring other Eurasian species to the zoo, like Sika deer, tufted deer, and white-naped cranes.

It will cost about $5.5 million. The zoo has raised $3.5 million in private donations, they expect another $1 million in a state grant, and they’ll continue fund-raising for the final million dollars over the next year and a half.

“We’ve been blown away by the support of our donors and the community partners," says Zoo Development Director Margie Anella. "The city has been a phenomenal partner with us in trying to work on parking lot issues, and recognizing that traffic flow and parking is part of growth.”

Anella says the tigers should be able to move into the facility in fall 2026 and the zoo likely will have a grand opening in March 2027.
Tags
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Potawatomi ZooBig Cat TracksAmurSouth Bend
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
See stories by Jeff Parrott