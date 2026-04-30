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Healthcare Headlines
Healthcare Headlines airs every Thursday at 7:45 AM and 5:45 PM on 88.1 WVPE

Healthcare Headlines: Alcohol Awareness Month

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published April 30, 2026 at 10:21 AM EDT

It's Alcohol Awareness Month, and the conversation is changing. More people are questioning their relationship with alcohol, drinking rates are declining, and the sober curious movement is offering a meaningful counterpoint to a culture where alcohol has always just been there. Dr. Christopher Price, family physician at Three Rivers Health Family Care Three Rivers, talks openly about how these conversations happen in the exam room, what alcohol actually does to the body and what patients tell him they notice most when they cut back.
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