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Graham Platner says voters are 'forgiving'

NPR | By Courtney Dorning,
Mallory YuNatalie WinstonAdam Bearne
Published June 1, 2026 at 3:50 PM EDT

Controversy seems to follow democratic senate candidate Graham Platner. He tells Morning Edition host Leila Fadel voters are forgiving and concerned about their own lives.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Courtney Dorning
Courtney Dorning has been a Senior Editor for NPR's All Things Considered since November 2018. In that role, she's the lead editor for the daily show. Dorning is responsible for newsmaker interviews, lead news segments and the small, quirky features that are a hallmark of the network's flagship afternoon magazine program.
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Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Natalie Winston
Natalie Winston is the Executive Producer of All Things Considered on the weekends. She has led the show through coverage of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting and many other breaking news events. She also led a remote team for a weekend of coverage from Puerto Rico at the start of the 2018 hurricane season.
See stories by Natalie Winston
Adam Bearne
Adam Bearne is an editor for Morning Edition who joined the team in August 2022.