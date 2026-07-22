Baxmeyer says solar opponents accuse Schalliol of helping developer beat new rules

St. Joseph County commissioners president Carl Baxmeyer on Wednesday elaborated on why commissioners are having an independent counsel review whether they should fire two top administrators.

Citizen groups, like one called No Solar, want commissioners to fire economic development director Bill Schalliol and area plan director Shawn Klein. They’re angry over their handling of Hexagon Energy’s efforts to develop the utility-scale DuMont Solar farm near North Liberty.

Hexagon hasn’t started building the project yet. But the county has let them move through the pre-construction and permitting process because they filed their application with the county on the final day before a new ordinance took effect tightening restrictions on solar farms.

”Did, in fact, Bill Schalliol urge the Hexagon company to move ahead with their project so that they could be grandfathered?" Baxmeyer said. We need to look at that. We are committed to looking at it professionally, objectively and with respect for all the parties involved.”

When contacted by WVPE, Schalliol has deferred comment to the commissioners.

Baxmeyer says the groups are also angry over Schalliol pushing the Indiana General Assembly-initiated Midwest Continental Divide Trail. That project is now paused as property owners have objected.

Baxmeyer says objectivity will require hiring a law firm from outside of St. Joseph County for the review.