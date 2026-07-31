Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour Episode 102 - Earth Hug Boogie

Earth Hug Boogie

Each year, the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour celebrates Earth Day with Earth Hug Boogie, an annual tradition that brings together music, storytelling, laughter, and thoughtful conversation in honor of the remarkable planet we all call home. Through original songs, engaging interviews, spirited comedy, and unforgettable performances, the evening reminds listeners that caring for the Earth begins with curiosity, community, and hope.

Act One – Songs of Stewardship

George opens the celebration by welcoming listeners to the Wild Rose Moon's annual Earth Day gathering before Rosie offers a reflection on the interconnectedness of all living things. South Bend duo Loose Associates—Marc Anella and Sophia Wilson—take the stage with “Animal Husbandry in the 21st Century” and “Trees,” two original songs inspired by environmental challenges, resilience, and the healing power of nature. Their conversation explores community gardens, neighborhood food forests, and the belief that music can inspire people to become better stewards of the world around them.

Act Two – Learning from the Land

Matthew Selmer shares the inspiring story of MoonTree Studios, where art, nature, and sustainability come together through creative expression, environmental education, and the Fourfold Wisdom Path. The audience then joins another delightfully unpredictable edition of *Shoot the Moon*, featuring environmental advocates Jan Hunter, owner of Naturally Native Nursery, and Nick Thurin, soil scientist and member of Citizens' Climate Lobby. Their friendly competition turns topics like renewable energy, soil science, and native ecosystems into an entertaining game that proves learning about our planet can be every bit as fun as it is meaningful.

Act Three – Laughing, Reflecting & Celebrating

The Citizens' Climate Lobby Players, featuring Aaron Stickel, Bryan Horvath, Wesley Lantz,and Kathleen Van Antwerp, present Wesley Lantz's original satirical radio play, *AnInconvenient Spoof*. Through clever humor and memorable characters, the ensemble explores environmental responsibility, corporate culture, and the choices that shape our future. The evening concludes with Jim Yoakum leading the audience in the joyful anthem “Earth Hug Boogie,” encouraging everyone to plant trees, reduce waste, care for the Earth, and celebrate the simple actions that help protect the only home we have.

For one unforgettable evening each year, the Wild Rose Moon Radio Hour transforms Earth Day into a celebration of music, learning, laughter, and hope. Earth Hug Boogie reminds us that every conversation, every song, and every small act of stewardship helps cultivate a healthier future for generations to come.

-Racheal Holzer