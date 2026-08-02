Michiana Chronicles: Writing? Writer?

I've always written real things: the truth, and little bits of it like these essays–short things where the requirements are low and the thoughts are just whatever's happening around me. Before I was part of Michiana Chronicles, I wrote a blog. I did that while I was raising kids and staying home, and it gave me a place to work things out. Before that, it was Christmas letters. And it wasn't the "here's what Bob and Susie are doing in school" letters. It was: What are you doing with your life, and what do you wish you were doing? Here are the things I've learned this year, and here's what's really magical about next year. I enjoyed words and language and communication.

I often joked about writing a book. Don't we all do that? Don't we all say, "I should write a book," or "One day I'm going to write a book"? Do you have a book you want to write? Do you have a story to tell? Do you have drama to work out? Do you have trauma, chaos, or humor?

Many people are afraid of writing their truth down; they never write the book. But you don't need to write the book–you just need to write. If you feel curious and terrified, that's your body letting you know to get writing! It could be poetry, the tiniest of poems, a haiku. Maybe just a private journal? Get yourself a brand new, lovely notebook or pretty journal and scribble there if you're too afraid to put it down into any public venue. The act of writing truth is so cathartic and fascinating, even if for no one but yourself, that you really ought to give your words a chance.

Or maybe, just maybe, you have some hidden agenda. Some rage? Maybe it's a co-worker. Or maybe it's a friend, or a family member, or someone that you just wish you could do something to or say something to without getting in trouble over it. But you are a reasonable human. You would never. You would never! I would, and maybe have, but you surely wouldn’t. Yet.

So then, what if instead of writing a little poem, or journaling, or telling a true story... what if you made it up? What if you wrote that book and you put into it any fantasies, desires, dreams, or secrets–secret secrets that you might keep in your beautiful brain? No one else needs to know what is real and what is fiction.

Writing can be such an adventure. What I've discovered in two years of writing novels is that I can live a million lives. Exploring imaginary people and being inspired by real people’s facets and physicalities is the most fun. I can also learn about things that I shouldn't learn about…murdery things. And revenge is sweeter on the printed, published page.

Reading terrible books made me brave enough to finally write one of my own. I say my books are not bestsellers yet, but they are good. I have improved my writing craft with every book I complete. Talking about writing with other authors is soul nourishing work. Hearing readers share their thoughts on my characters is surreal and joyful for me.

A friend said to me recently they felt that my writing was the evolution of my acting. As a lifelong stage actor with occasional film appearances, putting my creativity onto the page into both fiction and nonfiction has been a new way for me to act out different lives, dreams, desires, problems and challenges. Readers enjoy my books and always buy the next one. I haven’t won the big awards yet, but I am enjoying my results.

I am so glad I took the risk to write and share my tales with other people. Everyone has a story, and the world is better when our stories are shared in community. If you want to write, do it! It might not be great, but it could be good.