Michiana Chronicles

-
A new year is a chance to chart a new course – even as we remember what has been lost in the past year. In late 2021 the world said good bye to Desmond…
-
I imagine I’m not the only person to puzzle over how to wrap up another pandemic year and unpack a new one. I’m not alone in wondering how to string…
-
It’s the day before Christmas and I crawl out of my bed, while visions of the dreams I had dance in my head. In one dream I’m standing on the deck of the…
-
We all want to be special and unique. This is the force behind advertising that promises a better ‘us’ in one product and three clicks. Our need to be…
-
It’s a rainy Sunday in November, and I’ve returned to my family’s home church here in Elkhart for its 150th Anniversary service. I’m supposed to say a few…
-
“You have to tell people things more than once,” is one of the three things that I have learned in my life. Thus, more the once, probably to the extent…
-
To William S. Burroughs and hope he remains excused. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, 2021A warm McNeil welcome to our guests and thank you so much for the…
-
Growing up amidst the cornfields of the Midwest in a monolingual world, there was no real reason for me to learn a foreign language or study overseas.…
-
Teaching college this fall has been plenty humbling. I’m a beginner again. The students and I practice putting our phones away and making eye contact with…
-
Fortunately, a couple of folks walking a few days ago in the neighborhood spotted a ruckus, a frantic creature tangled in the net of a soccer goal at…