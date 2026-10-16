The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "Golden Hour at the Dunes” by member Cheryl Badagnani, of Osceola.

Soft evening light settles over the sandy shores of Weko Beach, where the dunes meet Lake Michigan. On an unusually warm October evening, Cheryl of Osceola captures a peaceful sunset and the beauty of an autumn day that feels like summer.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.