The WVPE Photo of the Week is called "A South Bend Sunset" by member Louis J. Poulos, of South Bend.

As the sun sets over South Bend, the sky erupts in brilliant shades of crimson and orange. Church steeples rise against the fiery horizon, while glowing streetlamps illuminate the evening. A beautiful moment where faith, history, and city life meet.

If you want to submit a photo, email it to photo@WVPE.com. Your entry could be the next WVPE Photo of the Week.