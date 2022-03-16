© 2022 WVPE
All IN

All IN: Reflecting on two years of COVID-19

IPB News | By All IN Staff
Published March 16, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT
It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Indiana. Today we spend the hour reflecting on what we've learned and what we haven't, with two of the health experts who helped talk us through it.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Shandy Dearth

Center for Public Health Practice director, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University

Tom Duszynski

Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University director of epidemiology education

