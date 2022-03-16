All IN: Reflecting on two years of COVID-19
It's been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Indiana. Today we spend the hour reflecting on what we've learned and what we haven't, with two of the health experts who helped talk us through it.
Produced by Drew Daudelin.
Guests:
Shandy Dearth
Center for Public Health Practice director, Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University
Tom Duszynski
Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health at Indiana University director of epidemiology education
Copyright 2022 IPB News. To see more, visit .