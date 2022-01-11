-
Indiana has set several new records for daily cases since the COVID-19 variant omicron hit the state.
The omicron wave is pushing Michigan’s healthcare systems to their limits. As part of the weekly series MichMash...
Tenants struggling to pay rent or utility bills due to COVID-19 may be eligible to receive assistance through the Indiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
With late Thursday’s update from the Indiana Department of Health, Indiana surpassed 1.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. The state hit that milestone...
Two southwest Michigan school districts have moved to remote learning Thursday and Friday due to shortages of school bus drivers.
School districts across Indiana are reporting the highest number of staff and student COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.
This week, Elkhart, Pulaski, Fulton and Kosciusko counties re-entered the “red” category — indicating unchecked community spread of COVID-19 — on the state’s coronavirus tracking map.
Gov. Eric Holcomb could end the state’s public health emergency without jeopardizing millions in federal funding under a bill approved by a Senate...
Berrien County is seeing record numbers of COVID-19 cases — with an average of 240 new cases per day and 1,624 in the past week.
Gov. Eric Holcomb gave Hoosiers a “progress report” Tuesday in his annual State of the State address.