DTSB highlights wins since pandemic but also urges downtown building owners to step up

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published October 2, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT
Kathleen Keasey took this photo looking west on an empty Jefferson Bridge toward downtown South Bend in the fall of 2021, at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. Downtown South Bend Inc. officials held a press conference Monday to highlight positive news from downtown over the past year but also to call on downtown property owners to work more with prospective tenants to fill vacant retail space, and to convert more empty office space to housing.
Kathleen Keasey/WVPE
Kathleen Keasey took this photo looking west on an empty Jefferson Bridge toward downtown South Bend in the fall of 2021, at the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic. Downtown South Bend Inc. officials held a press conference Monday to highlight positive news from downtown over the past year but also to call on downtown property owners to work more with prospective tenants to fill vacant retail space, and to convert more empty office space to housing.

The COVID-19 pandemic claimed many victims, and among them were downtowns. Of course, restaurants, bars and stores shut down as people avoided personal contact, but the pandemic also rapidly accelerated the work from home trend.

On Monday the nonprofit Downtown South Bend Inc. held a press conference in front of the “I (HEART) South Bend” sculpture at Jefferson and Michigan streets. The point of the event, said DTSB Inc. President Willow Wetherall, was two-fold: Summarize some positive news that’s happened over the past year downtown, but also, to remind people that there could be even more happening if property owners would make some changes.

DTSB Inc., which receives city of South Bend funding but is a separate organization from the city, wants downtown property owners to start working more with businesses who would love to move into vacant store fronts.

“We have properties that have been vacant for far too long, seen too much divestment, and they have property owners that are hands off,” Wetherall said. “They’re absent, it’s hard to engage with them. And they don’t want to make the needed investments to improve their properties so that we can send tenants to them and then activate the spaces.”

Wetherall also said many of the office jobs that moved to people’s homes during the pandemic likely aren’t coming back. Building owners need to start converting those spaces to much-needed housing.

Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi live in Granger and have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
