Today we catch up on news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, then talk to a group of health experts about the omicron variant, testing shortages, updated…
The number of students who earned a diploma in 2021 is consistent to the past few years, according to data the Indiana Department of Education released…
As a school counselor, Aaron Munson typically only has a few students each year he needs to assess for suicide risk. But during the pandemic, he has seen…
Today we talk about how the pandemic has impacted the Filipino community, which has a long history and presence in America's healthcare industry.Produced…
Drug overdose deaths in the U.S. spiked nearly 30 percent during the pandemic and reached the highest level ever recorded, according to data released…
Gov. Eric Holcomb said Indiana is at a point where he “thankfully can contemplate” ending the public health emergency around the COVID-19 pandemic.But…
Today we talk about child care providers in Indiana, to find out what's led to staffing shortages and other widespread issues during the pandemic.Produced…
After a year and a half of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health experts believe we're still a way off from endemic.Endemic is a term used for a disease…
Kids are finally back to in-person school, but the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt learning. Cases are on the rise due to the highly contagious…
IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie is "in full crisis mode", says its leader. Its affiliate hospitals in Jay and Blackford counties are in the…