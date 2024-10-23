Pet shelters full after emptying during Covid pandemic

Animal shelters were overjoyed to see record numbers of cats and dogs adopted during the Covid pandemic. But that joy is turning to concern now as record numbers of pets need homes.

During the pandemic the Humane Society of St. Joseph County’s headquarters never looked cleaner and more organized.

Executive Director Genny Brown says few pets needed care as adoptions soared.

But what a difference a couple of years makes. Like pet shelters around the area and the nation, the Humane Society’s Mishawaka facility is full of dogs and cats waiting for homes.

Brown says the pandemic is at play here but it’s not that people are returning pets they adopted during the lockdown.

"A lot of people did acquire a pet or two during the pandemic and now their homes are full," Brown said. "They can't take in more animals at this time, so the other animals that are still coming to our shelters are here and they're staying longer."

In April they launched No Place Like Home, an initiative that waives most fees, like boarding, vaccines and microchipping, that eligible owners must pay to recover stray pets when they’re found and brought in.

"Go look for your lost pet if you've missed a pet. Some folks are afraid to come get their pets because they think it's going to be hundreds and hundreds of dollars."

The Humane Society posts pictures and information on its adoptable pets on its website. Because some of the pets are being fostered off site for lack of space, Brown recommends setting an appointment if you want to see one in person.