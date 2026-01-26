MLK: The Pan-Africanist on Restitution & Reconciliation in a Global State of Emergency

Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026 at noon on WVPE News2 (HD2)

This landmark anniversary event explores Dr. King’s enduring impact through the lens of his 1957 journey to Ghana, where he witnessed the birth of a free African nation and deepened his commitment to global liberation. Anchored in that historic moment, the program traces King’s vision alongside the modern call for justice reflected in the National Urban League’s Civil Rights: State of Emergency report. Through conversation, performance, and reflection, this year’s gathering connects the struggle against colonialism and segregation to today’s fights for equity, freedom, and dignity across the African Diaspora. Together, we examine restitution and reconciliation not as distant ideals, but as urgent imperatives — linking Accra to Atlanta, and the global past to our shared present.