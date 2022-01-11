-
In his July 29 annual state of the city address, South Bend Mayor James Mueller made infrastructure investments a priority and announced plans for a…
-
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Two neighboring cities in southwestern Michigan are making a public commitment to social justice by installing statues of…
-
Monday, January 20, 2020 at 9 PM.On April 4th, 1967 Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a landmark speech from the pulpit of Riverside Church in New York. He…
-
The Martin Luther King Jr. Center in South Bend hosted its first Juneteenth celebration. Junteenth is a holiday focusing on the Emancipation Proclamation,…
-
Ceremonies across the country yesterday celebrated the life of the Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., on the fiftieth anniversary of his assassination.…