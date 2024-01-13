Dear Martin: Jazz Tributes to Martin Luther King Jr.

For Martin Luther King, Jr., Day: Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 at 7 PM

"Dear Martin"is a program of jazz tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. King was a jazz fan, and eloquently expressed his admiration for the music in his opening remarks to the 1964 Berlin Jazz Festival. The program features music from Oliver Nelson's 1969 album Black, Brown and Beautiful; Nina Simone's performances of "Sunday in Savannah" and "Mississippi Goddam," from a concert taped just three days after King's death in 1968; Blue Mitchell's "March on Selma"; Duke Ellington's "King Fit De Battle of Alabam"; Mary Lou Williams' "Tell Him Not to Talk Too Long"; and two 1970 recordings from Louis Armstrong.

Producer David Brent Johnson also maintains a widely read jazz blog at: http://nightlights.blogs.wfiu.org

