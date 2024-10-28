MLK Dream Center exterior nearly finished, spring opening planned

City of South Bend officials say the MLK Dream Center expansion in South Bend is on track for a spring opening.

It’s a project that’s more than doubled in size from the city of South Bend’s initial vision, and it was originally expected to be finished this past summer. The pandemic delayed the timeline but also led to federal money that’s allowed for its much larger size.

The city is rebuilding and expanding its Martin Luther King Jr. Center at 1522 Linden Avenue, with an array of new fitness and social programs and services planned. It was initially announced as an $11 million project in 2021 but $12 million from the pandemic’s American Rescue Plan, plus $15 million in city tax dollars, is pushing the scope up over $27 million.

The city earlier this year had planned a fund-raising gala, a black tie masquerade event at the Palais Royale, for this Wednesday. The gala has been pushed back to the first week of January, but city Venues, Parks & Arts Executive Director Jordan Gathers says that’s so it’s timed up with King birthday week events.

"The exterior of the construction is nearing completion, which is really exciting to see," Gathers said. "And then they're even beginning to start some interior work. We're starting to see some walls go up, some paint. Lot of dust. That's a good sign for opening in Spring 2025."

