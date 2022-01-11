-
On Tuesday, the Elkhart County Board of Commissioners agreed to spend over $1.2 million dollars in COVID relief funding on a potential sewer cleanup in a…
The Mishawaka Common Council voted to spend a portion of the city’s American Rescue Plan funding Monday night. The city will spend roughly $1 million on…
The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners approved a study Tuesday to explore rebuilding the county’s home for eldery and disabled residents.County…
Funding is officially in place for a mental health crisis center in St. Joseph County. Mental health advocates have been pushing for a 24-hour, walk-in…
Indiana schools are slated to get a surge of nearly $3 billion in federal coronavirus relief over the next three years. The money is meant to help them…
Earlier this week, the Elkhart Common Council approved nearly $2.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding to support workforce housing initiatives. At…
The Goshen Common Council passed a resolution Tuesday outlining how the city wants to spend its American Rescue Plan funding.Goshen received nearly $6.7…
Organizers in Indiana and around the country are urging for the extension of the expanded child tax credits. With the legislation up in the air, one…
South Bend Mayor James Mueller says $13.3 million dollars in American Rescue Plan funding is in limbo due to the substitute salary ordinance the Common…
The South Bend Common Council approved the bulk of the city’s 2022 budget Monday night. The council passed a $386.4 million budget bill, not counting…