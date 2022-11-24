© 2022 WVPE
WVPE News

Holcomb's READI program ready for more funding in 2023 state budget

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published November 24, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s major economic development initiative – the READI grant program – looks set for another major influx of funding.

The governor created the READI grants in 2021 as a way to help generate public and private investment in local economic development. Its first round of funding – $500 million – came from the Biden administration’s stimulus package, the American Rescue Plan.

House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said he wants another $500 million in the upcoming state budget.

“Using READI funding and other tools, we can work with our local partners to ensure more communities have housing options to meet the needs of today and the future,” Huston said.

READ MORE: Indiana officials award all 17 READI grant proposals, totaling $500 million

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues and throughout the legislative session.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) said the Republican-led legislature has spent too much time cutting taxes for businesses and not enough on ensuring the state has an adequate workforce.

“Adequately fund K-12 education, start children in school at age 5 instead of 7 and we’ll see the benefits from that across the state of Indiana and businesses will benefit,” Taylor said.

The session begins in January.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

