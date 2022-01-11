-
Gov. Eric Holcomb could end the state’s public health emergency without jeopardizing millions in federal funding under a bill approved by a Senate...
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb gave Hoosiers a “progress report” Tuesday in his annual State of the State address.
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his sixth State of the State address tonight to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly.
-
The executive director of the Indiana Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, PJ McGrew, is stepping down from his position Friday. The notice from the governor's…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb will push lawmakers to reduce the tax burden on Indiana businesses in the upcoming legislative session. And he’s open to a discussion on…
-
Indiana reports more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day. State health officials raise the alarm about Indiana’s overwhelmed hospitals. And…
-
St. Joseph County Council member Mark Telloyan has been appointed to the open seat on the county’s superior court.Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the judicial…
-
WVPE listener counties mix of ‘red' and ‘orange’ on state COVID-19 map, hospitalizations remain highStarke, Marshall and Kosciusko counties are still in the most severe “red” category — indicating unchecked community spread of COVID-19 — on Indiana’s…
-
Gov. Eric Holcomb responded to Attorney General Todd Rokita’s statements that he doesn’t trust the state’s COVID-19 data. The governor called the comments…
-
State health officials are raising the alarm about Indiana’s overwhelmed hospitals. Dr. Lindsay Weaver is the chief medical officer for the Indiana…