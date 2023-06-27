Indiana awarded $868 million in federal funding to expand broadband access

Indiana was awarded $868 million in federal broadband funding on Monday. This funding is part of more than $42 billion nationwide in an effort to extend internet to everyone.

The state has already received grants and other investments for broadband. Last year, the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs distributed nearly $268 million in awards it received through its Next Level Connections Broadband program. This aimed to provide broadband to underserved users across 83 counties and 74,800 homes and businesses.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said this more than $800 million in federal funding will help expand Indiana’s broadband further.

“It’s about unlocking economic opportunity,” she said. “It's about improving health care. It's about educational opportunities for our children. And it’s about that quality of life piece that is so important for Hoosiers.”

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 73224. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Crouch said the state has 180 days to submit its plan on how it will use federal funds. She said the overriding goal is to connect “every last mile” and ensure all Hoosiers have internet access.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said this investment will help Hoosiers receive “quality, affordable and reliable” high-speed internet.

Historically, Indiana has faced issues with rural broadband access in more remote areas.

Violet is our daily news reporter. Contact her at vcomberwilen@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @ComberWilen.