Governor Eric Holcomb

Proposed legislation that would effectively ban businesses from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates drew heavy disapproval during an hours-long Statehouse…
Gov. Eric Holcomb Monday wouldn’t throw his support behind proposed legislation that would effectively stop private businesses from imposing COVID-19…
The Indiana Recycling Coalition also used the day to announce its name change to Circular Indiana. Gov.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing state agencies to find a way to legally challenge new federal regulations requiring workplace vaccinations.It would have…
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s effort to prolong a court battle over an emergency powers law was prevented by a Marion County judge Tuesday.Judge…
Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed legislation Friday that would allow lawmakers to call a special session during a public emergency.The measure, HB 1123, stems in…