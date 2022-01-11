federal funding

-
Indiana is directing nearly $2 million towards an effort to reach Hoosiers most at-risk of drug overdoses.The state announced Thursday the launch of 10…
Child care providers from across the state gathered in Indianapolis Thursday to discuss how best to use a massive influx of pandemic relief funding aimed…
At Victory College Prep, leaders face a challenge that used to be unusual in education: deciding how to spend a deluge of money. The school was awarded…
South Bend Community School Corporation received $92.7 million in federal elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds. During a July 12 school…
Indiana’s public schools will receive nearly $1.8 billion to help recover from the pandemic as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the state announced…
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal agency has awarded Indiana housing authorities $35 million for large-scale projects to modernize public housing around the…