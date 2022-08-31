© 2022 WVPE
Indiana News

Biden administration delivers $187 million to Indiana for high-speed internet access

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 31, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT
Justin Hicks
/
IPB News
The White House said the newest round of broadband grant funding will help connect more than 7 percent of locations in Indiana that still lack high-speed internet access.

More than 50,000 Indiana homes and businesses will get access to high-speed internet through new federal funding.

The Biden administration announced this week it will send $187 million to the Hoosier state for broadband expansion.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief bill signed into law last year. It will be funneled through Indiana’s existing Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, an initiative Gov. Eric Holcomb launched in 2019.

The program awards grants to service providers to extend better coverage to underserved areas. There have been three rounds of grants so far in the program, paid for with both state and federal dollars.

The White House said the newest round of funding will help connect more than 7 percent of locations in the state that still lack high-speed internet access. And it notes that Indiana’s program prioritizes school buildings, rural health clinics and households with students.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Copyright 2022 IPB News.

Brandon Smith
