Michiana Chronicles: WVPE moving into future, not oblivion

We knew it was coming, but the words still stung like a slap to the face; "Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media," said the harshly-titled White House Executive Order.

It marked a change. A complete reversal of then-President Johnson's commitment to serve the common good by signing the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967 to create the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, or CPB, charged with creating this national crazy-quilt of radio & TV stations.

In the early days, infrastructure was key in the world with limited channels, little connectivity and satellites. At its' core, public programming was educational, artistic, and historic. Some may remember those days when public TV found its focus around children's programming, and public radio developed a strength for daily news & deep analysis.

The responsibility public broadcasters assumed when receiving federal funding was to provide programming to serve everyone, especially those who would otherwise have no access to similar content. Indeed, CPB qualified stations now cover 98% of America, and 20% of those stations are the sole media service providers in places like Alaska, Arizona, & New Mexico. If federal funding ends, free content ends too. Folks living in remote regions would be forced to pay fees for cable or satellite data-added household expenses which are NOT typically affordable there. I believe some in the media must keep critical community information without obstacle or paywall.

Meanwhile in Indiana, the state economic forecast predicted a $2 billion shortfall. State leadership reconstituted a required balanced budget, which was presented to the Legislature and passed in less than 24 hours and resulted in elimination of all state support for public broadcasting, and many other programs too.

Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations or IPBS will be forced to run without state funding for the next two years. While Indiana will not lose sole media coverage, the significant loss could trigger the loss of at least one public broadcaster. Our state association is the damage is real.

While the proposed federal budget cuts felt like a face slap, the loss of state funding certainly felt like a gut punch. Given the broader political landscape, the message was sent that the freedom and autonomy of public media is under attack like never before. When the powerful control what the public hears or sees, it's not just a challenge to journalism and the first amendment—I believe it's a threat to our democracy.

We are monitoring the national defunding efforts to claw-back funds already approved by Congress for 2026 and 27, though those efforts appear to have stalled possibly as a result of action by many listeners & members reaching out to their legislators encouraged Protect My Public Media.org.

There are continued attempts to remove the entire line-item of federal funding for CPB in the federal budget. While WVPE has lost 4% or $60,000 of annual state funding, we still remain under threat to lose an additional 10%, or $170,000 of federal support.

However, there is good news to share: after 53 years in the same location, WVPE is moving! With help from our licensee, Elkhart Community Schools, we will soon be broadcasting from a newly renovated space in the Elkhart Area Career Center with state-of-the-art studios. But brand new, all-digital broadcasting equipment doesn't come cheap, so WVPE staff and our non-profit advisory board, 'FRIENDS of WVPE' have been strategizing with some of our major donors to fund these improvements.

We've quietly raised 60% of our goal, but given the added public funding crisis, we will need additional financial help from our listeners exceeding even the loss of state funds.

WVPE must raise another $300,000 to fully finance our move. And for the first time, we are offering naming opportunities to sponsor our new studios approved by the school of course. If you can help meet our bigger goals, please contact Tom Sibal or me.

Further information about how WVPE moves forward right here, right now, is available at our website at WVPE.org/move.

We can do it, but not without you. We move forward, Together.

Music: “Right Here, Right Now" by Jesus Jones