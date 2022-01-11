-
Indiana lawmakers announced they will come back into session before the end of November to help the governor end the state’s public health emergency and…
-
State leaders will provide an update on House Bill 1001, Indiana’s two-year budget .Gov. Eric Holcomb will be joined by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, House…
-
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus isn’t satisfied with the response to last week’s incidents in the House that culminated with lawmakers having to be…
-
Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said his chamber needs to take steps forward after the “step backward” last week that culminated with…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The top lawmaker in the Indiana House has tested positive for COVID-19 and has had mild symptoms of the respiratory disease. The…
-
Former Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma (R-Indianapolis) is officially leaving his Statehouse seat at the end of this month.Bosma’s departure has been in…
-
There was a changing of the guard at the Statehouse Monday as Rep. Todd Huston (R-Fishers) became the new Speaker of the Indiana House.Huston replaces…
-
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An unusual leadership change is set to happen in the Indiana House just as this year's legislative session is about to wrap…
-
Indiana lawmakers have revealed their agendas for the 2020 legislative session. Today we outline the issues lawmakers are expected to focus on, including…