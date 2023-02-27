© 2023 WVPE
WVPE News

Bill to move to partisan school board elections dies in House

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published February 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST

Legislation to allow local school board elections to become partisan died in the House Monday.

It’s very unlikely the issue will be revived this year.

The bill, HB 1428, would’ve allowed ballot referendums, prompted either by a local school board or by citizen petition, that could’ve made school board elections partisan.

On the deadline for House bills to clear that chamber, the measure wasn’t called down for a vote. House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) said it was hard to find a “sweet spot” on the issue.

“Do you force people to go through primaries?" Huston said. "Is it just for the general election you need to declare a potential party affiliation?”

House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne) said there was clearly not enough support in the Republican caucus – and none in his.

“Deep down, I think most legislators feel like this is one area that we just should not be putting more politics into the system,” GiaQuinta said.

A similar bill on the issue, SB 188, didn’t get a committee vote and died in the Senate earlier this year.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith is excited to be working for public radio in Indiana. He has previously worked in public radio as a reporter and anchor in mid-Missouri for KBIA Radio out of Columbia. Prior to that, he worked for WSPY Radio in Plano, Illinois as a show host, reporter, producer and anchor. His first job in radio was in another state capitol, in Jefferson City, Missouri, as a reporter for three radio stations around Missouri. Brandon graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Journalism in 2010, with minors in political science and history. He was born and raised in Chicago.
