An Indiana state senator wants to get rid of primary elections for U.S. Senate races.Sen. Jim Buck’s (R-Kokomo) legislation was heard by the Senate…
Michigan voters have just under a week to get registered before the deadline for the August primary. The deadline to register to vote in the primary in…
Pat Hackett fell second in the polls and conceded to Mel Hall yesterday. She called to congratulate him on his victory before addressing her supporters at…
Businessman and former minister Mel Hall topped the democratic primary for Indiana’s second congressional district tonight/last night. He spent his…
Despite issues getting enough poll workers for today’s primaries, people are voting largely without issue in St. Joseph County.The phones are ringing near…
St. Joseph County is still short on poll workers a week ahead of the primary elections. Two weeks ago St. Joe County was 300 poll workers short, now…
Two organizations in St. Joseph County will hold debates for the second congressional district Democratic primary and other contested races in the county…