Cleanup will start in the new year at former Drewrys Brewery in South Bend

The City of South Bend and the EPA will start cleanup on the former site of Drewrys Brewery. City officials say the plan starts with installation of a permanent fence along the northern side of the site in January. During the spring and summer of next year, the EPA will start removing asbestos from buildings and demolition debris containing asbestos. Officials say the previous property owner demolished structures without proper asbestos remediation. The EPA is sharing the cost of the cleanup, for which the city had budgeted three million dollars. The city will use American Rescue Plan money to pay its part. Drewrys Brewery ceased operations in 1972.