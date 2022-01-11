-
Environmental regulators around the country monitored industrial air polluters a bit less than usual last fiscal year because of the pandemic. But for the…
A Superfund site in Martinsville will receive money for cleanup from the federal infrastructure law. It’s one of 49 such sites in the country that hasn't…
By 2026, new cars could get an average of 40 miles per gallon. That’s according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s new standards for car emissions —…
Indiana will get more than $127 million from the federal government to improve its drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The funding comes from…
Bruno Pigott is stepping down as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.According to Governor Holcomb’s office, Pigott will…
The Environmental Protection Agency this week laid out how it plans to address PFAS. Exposure to these toxic, human-made chemicals has been linked to…
Two groups plan to sue the Environmental Protection Agency for delaying action to reduce smog in some of the most polluted metro areas in the country —…
An unknown orange substance from the U.S. Steel plant in Portage was found leaking into a Lake Michigan tributary on Sunday evening. State and federal…
The city of Goshen is hoping money from the federal government can help find the source of pollution in some city drinking water wells. The Environmental…
Goshen mayor Jeremy Stutsman has been appointed to a local advisory committee for the Environmental Protection Agency. After being nominated in April,…