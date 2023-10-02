City of Dowagiac issues advisory after lead detected in water

If you live in Dowagiac, you need to know that the city issued a public advisory announcing that lead was detected in the water. A recent EPA sampling of the water showed the lead levels were above the Action Level. That means an elevated amount of lead was found in more than 10% of homes tested. To reduce exposure to lead in the water, you should flush your pipes before using the water. They say if you do not have a lead service line, run the water for two minutes before use. If you do have a lead service line, flush the line for at least five minutes before use. Officials say don’t boil the water, because it won’t reduce the amount of lead. They say the most effective way to avoid the lead is to get a filter. To find out how to get a free lead filter go to CityOfDowagiac.com.