-
The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) says it inspected and issued COVID-19 citations to ten Michigan businesses, including…
-
Dowagiac is one of about a dozen cities under consideration as the future site of the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association’s Command & Control…
-
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (AP) — Cardboard cutout wedding guests will make for a not-so-cookie-cutter wedding as a Michigan couple prepares to tie the knot during…
-
PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A Michigan man has been sentenced to 14-20 years in a Nebraska prison for the crash death of a 71-year-old woman.Sarpy County…
-
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman will serve two years' probation in the death of two dogs and severe injuries to a third left in a vehicle for…
-
Michigan's top two youth volunteers of 2019, Emily Potter, 17, of Dowagiac and Emma Eimers, 13, of New Haven, were honored in the nation's capital last…
-
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two dogs died and another was treated for severe dehydration after a woman left them in a vehicle for hours outside…