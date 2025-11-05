© 2025 WVPE
Some schools win, others lose property tax requests in election

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Jeff Parrott
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:09 AM EST
There were special elections in Michigan yesterday. We have some results, while others weren’t in yet by deadline.

About 25% of those registered cast votes in Cass County, a fairly typical turnout in a year without federal, state or county offices on the ballot.

There were some city races. Dowagiac will have its first new mayor in 28 years, after 47-year-old barber Patrick Bakeman stopped 79-year-old businessman Don Lyons from winning an eighth term.

Most of the ballot items concerned schools seeking approval to levy property taxes.

By just a seven-vote margin, voters rejected Dowagiac schools’ property tax renewal request. But in the city of St. Joseph, they approved St. Joseph schools’ request to borrow about $60 million for building and maintenance upgrades. Voters had rejected the district’s request to borrow last year but school officials this time brought back a leaner proposal that won’t raise property taxes.

The results weren’t yet in on the highest-profile ballot item of the night, marijuana sales in Niles Township.
Jeff Parrott
Parrott, a longtime public radio fan, comes to WVPE with about 25 years of journalism experience at newspapers in Indiana and Michigan, including 13 years at The South Bend Tribune. He and Kristi have two children currently attending Indiana University in Bloomington. In his free time he enjoys fixing up their home, following his favorite college and professional sports teams, and watching TV (yes that's an acceptable hobby).
