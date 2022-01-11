-
A new organization of business leaders has formed to advocate for the legalization of adult use of cannabis in Indiana. Indiana Cann argues that the…
-
Indiana Democrats hope the state party’s support of marijuana legalization can become a political victory for them. But political scientists say achieving…
-
The Indiana Democratic Party is throwing its weight behind marijuana legalization ahead of the 2022 state legislative session.Individual Hoosier Democrats…
-
'Legal' Weed? In Indiana? Delta 8 THC Is Everywhere, And Officials Would Prefer To Not Talk About ItIndiana has been famously anti-pot for a while now. The state was one of the first to ban cannabis without a prescription back in 1913, as Eli Lilly…
-
“It Feels Surreal:” Attendees And Dispensaries Fill Riverfront Park In First Niles Cannabis FestivalOn July 31, Niles hosted its first ever recreational cannabis festival. And from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. the city’s riverfront park was filled with…
-
Indiana legislators created more than 200 new laws this year. And most of them take effect July 1. That includes controversial measures governing…
-
On Thursday, the Michigan Dept. of Treasury it would be issuing almost $10 million to local communities and municipalities based on revenue generated by…
-
Some Indiana Senate Republicans want the state to take over prosecution of crimes that a local prosecutor won’t charge.Despite the bill author’s protests,…
-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is close to clarifying that veterinarians can consult with pet owners on the use of products derived from marijuana or hemp…
-
Michigan’s budding marijuana market is off to a slow start. As part of the weekly series MichMash, Jake Neher and Cheyna Roth talk about why that is and…