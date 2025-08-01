City of Niles moves to expand marijuana dispensary hours

The City of Niles is beginning the process of expanding hours for marijuana dispensaries in an effort to stay competitive with nearby businesses just outside city limits.

City council members voted unanimously this week to direct city staff to start amending the city’s marijuana ordinance. The proposal would allow dispensaries to operate from 5 a.m. to midnight. Under the current rules, dispensaries must close by 10 p.m., with a 30-minute grace period for customers to finish transactions.

Council also rejected an amendment that would have allowed each business to set its own hours. That proposal was voted down 7–1, with most members in favor of keeping uniform hours across the city.

Supporters of the change say the extended hours could help local businesses better compete with those in Niles Charter Township, where marijuana businesses have seen recent growth. Councilmember Jessica Nelson, the only member to support the more flexible approach, said it was worth exploring further.

According to Leader Publications, the city’s public safety director reviewed the proposed changes and did not raise concerns about enforcement or public impact.

The proposed ordinance is still in development. Once drafted, it will return to the council for review and potential adoption.

Recreational marijuana is legal in Michigan but remains illegal in Indiana. Niles sits just north of the state line, making it a hub for marijuana sales in the region.