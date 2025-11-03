Marijuana, property taxes, more on ballots Tuesday in Michigan

Tuesday is an election day in Michigan, including a mayor’s race in Dowagiac, a marijuana referendum in Niles Township, and several school districts seeking property tax renewals or increases.

In Niles Township, voters will again be asked whether to allow marijuana sales. They voted for it last November but after the township board approved license applications from over 20 weed shops – but before they had a chance to open – a suburban-Detroit-based group gathered enough petition signatures to get it back on the ballot again this year.

Also in Berrien County, St. Joseph Public Schools will again ask voters to approve borrowing about $60 million for building and maintenance upgrades. Voters rejected the school district’s request to borrow in May of last year. School officials are hoping voters will be more receptive this time since this request won’t raise property taxes.

In Cass County, Dowagiac Mayor Don Lyons is seeking an eighth term and faces a challenge from Patrick Bakeman.

Also in the county, the Brandywine and Dowagiac Union school districts seek approval for property tax levy renewals to fund operations. And the Cass County Medical Care Facility seeks a property tax levy renewal to defray its costs and allow it to expand service options for the community.