-
The Environmental Protection Agency said — once the cleanup at the USS Lead Superfund site in East Chicago is done — the public and the environment will…
-
Residents in Benton Harbor have filed a federal lawsuit accusing the city and state of “reckless and outrageous” conduct in their handling of the water…
-
Note: Bottled water is available for the residents of Benton Harbor. For a list of distribution sites and times, click here or call 2-1-1.Federal and…
-
Today we learn about a number of projects aimed at fighting lead pollution in Indiana.We hear from experts at IUPUI, Indiana University and Notre Dame to…
-
The water situation in Benton Harbor became more complicated Wednesday when the city experienced what was described as a large water main break which…
-
The Benton Harbor City Commission declared a local state of emergency Monday night in response to high levels of lead in the city’s drinking water.…
-
Whitmer signs directive on Benton Harbor water, plans to replace all lead service lines in 18 monthsMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that the state plans to replace all lead service lines in Benton Harbor over the next 18 months.High…
-
A group of Indiana faith leaders has teamed up with IUPUI to provide free, anonymous lead testing kits in Indianapolis, Muncie and, eventually, statewide.…
-
The COVID-19 pandemic has understandably drawn focus away from other public health issues over the last year. But, as the pandemic begins to wane, South…
-
Monday, April 26, 2021, at 9 PMWhen water comes rushing out of the tap, seemingly clear and perfect, it’s easy to think we’ve got it figured out. But in…