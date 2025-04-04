© 2025 WVPE
South Bend celebrates completion of Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Mike Murrell
Published April 4, 2025 at 3:13 PM EDT
The Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center will offer a variety of amenities, including a gym, a financial empowerment center, and more.
1 of 6  — IMG_8663.jpg
The Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center will offer a variety of amenities, including a gym, a financial empowerment center, and more.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Community leaders led the march from the Civil Rights Heritage Center to the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.
2 of 6  — IMG_8666.jpg
Community leaders led the march from the Civil Rights Heritage Center to the new Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Over 500 people attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.
3 of 6  — IMG_8691.jpg
Over 500 people attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
South Bend Mayor James Mueller addressed the more than 500 people who showed up for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
4 of 6  — IMG_8690.jpg
South Bend Mayor James Mueller addressed the more than 500 people who showed up for the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
Gladys Muhammad addresses the crowd before the one mile march. Muhammad spent 34 years serving the community with the South Bend Heritage Foundation.
5 of 6  — IMG_8641.jpg
Gladys Muhammad addresses the crowd before the one mile march. Muhammad spent 34 years serving the community with the South Bend Heritage Foundation.
Mike Murrell / WVPE
The Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center vehicle. The center will provide a multitude of services to the community.
6 of 6  — IMG_8665.jpg
The Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center vehicle. The center will provide a multitude of services to the community.
Mike Murrell / WVPE

On Friday, Mayor James Mueller, along with local, state, and city representatives, marked the completion of the Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A nearly one-mile march from the Civil Rights Heritage Center to the newly completed center highlighted the event, which commemorated the 57th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination.

"Today makes clear that Dr. King's dream is still alive and well in South Bend," said Mayor Mueller during the ceremony. "I am proud of our community for working together to build the dream and look forward to revitalizing this neighborhood and uplifting our community for generations to come."

The “Build the Dream” project, which began in 2021, aimed to revitalize the Linden Avenue corridor and create a space for community empowerment. Community input helped shape the design and programming of the center, with feedback gathered through public meetings, mailers, and an active “Community Action Group.”

Over $27 million has been invested in the project, funded through American Rescue Plan dollars, grants, sponsors, and donations. The new 40,000 square-foot facility offers a variety of amenities, including administrative spaces, a financial empowerment center, fitness rooms, a commercial kitchen, and the Hal Lindsey Gymnasium, which features two full-size basketball courts.

"Together, we celebrate the 50-year legacy of community empowerment, inspiring change, and hope," said Jordan Gathers, Executive Director of Venues Parks & Arts. "From the King Center to the MLK Jr. Dream Center, we continue to shape a better tomorrow, building on a foundation of strength, unity, and progress."

The center also boasts outdoor amenities, including a splashpad, playground, event lawns, and basketball courts. While the building is complete, final site improvements are ongoing, with programming expected to begin later this spring.

Gladys Muhammad, a community leader, reflected on the significance of the day. "We march to make justice and equality a reality for all God's children," she said. "We march for love, for courage, for hope, and prosperity."

Mayor Mueller also echoed Dr. King’s enduring vision. "Dr. King told us the arc of the universe bends towards justice. You can't kill the dream," he said.

For more information on the MLK Dream Center and to stay updated on future programs, visit mlkdreamcenter.com.
LOCAL stories from WVPE's news team Martin Luther King Jr.Civil Rights Heritage CenterMartin Luther King Centerribbon cuttingmarch
Mike Murrell
Mike Murrell joined the WVPE family in August of 2024. Mike is beginning his second career in journalism and broadcasting, since retiring from the Army after 20 years of service. Mike is originally from Dayton, Ohio, but calls Elkhart his home.
