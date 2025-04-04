South Bend celebrates completion of Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center

On Friday, Mayor James Mueller, along with local, state, and city representatives, marked the completion of the Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A nearly one-mile march from the Civil Rights Heritage Center to the newly completed center highlighted the event, which commemorated the 57th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination.

"Today makes clear that Dr. King's dream is still alive and well in South Bend," said Mayor Mueller during the ceremony. "I am proud of our community for working together to build the dream and look forward to revitalizing this neighborhood and uplifting our community for generations to come."

The “Build the Dream” project, which began in 2021, aimed to revitalize the Linden Avenue corridor and create a space for community empowerment. Community input helped shape the design and programming of the center, with feedback gathered through public meetings, mailers, and an active “Community Action Group.”

Over $27 million has been invested in the project, funded through American Rescue Plan dollars, grants, sponsors, and donations. The new 40,000 square-foot facility offers a variety of amenities, including administrative spaces, a financial empowerment center, fitness rooms, a commercial kitchen, and the Hal Lindsey Gymnasium, which features two full-size basketball courts.

"Together, we celebrate the 50-year legacy of community empowerment, inspiring change, and hope," said Jordan Gathers, Executive Director of Venues Parks & Arts. "From the King Center to the MLK Jr. Dream Center, we continue to shape a better tomorrow, building on a foundation of strength, unity, and progress."

The center also boasts outdoor amenities, including a splashpad, playground, event lawns, and basketball courts. While the building is complete, final site improvements are ongoing, with programming expected to begin later this spring.

Gladys Muhammad, a community leader, reflected on the significance of the day. "We march to make justice and equality a reality for all God's children," she said. "We march for love, for courage, for hope, and prosperity."

Mayor Mueller also echoed Dr. King’s enduring vision. "Dr. King told us the arc of the universe bends towards justice. You can't kill the dream," he said.

For more information on the MLK Dream Center and to stay updated on future programs, visit mlkdreamcenter.com.