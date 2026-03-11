© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Open to Debate: Will AI Make Work Obsolete?

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend
Published March 11, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT

Sunday, March 15, 2026 at noon on WVPE News2

AI can write code, diagnose diseases, design buildings, and create art. Tools like ChatGPT, Claude and autonomous robots are transforming industries once seen as automation-proof, fueling fears of mass job loss. Some argue that machines will become so efficient that they will one day replace most human labor. Others say AI will augment work, not erase it, and historically, people have feared innovation killing jobs, which arguably hasn't come to pass. Now we debate: Will AI Make Work Obsolete?
Tags
Arts & Culture Intelligence SquaredOpen to DebateAI