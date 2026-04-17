Hidden Economics of Remarkable Women: The Future of Climate

Sunday, April 19, 2026 at noon on WVPE News2

In this special, we hear from women superstars of the environmental movement. First, we talk to Christina Figueres, chief negotiator of the groundbreaking Paris climate agreement. Then, Jody Allen – philanthropist, businesswoman, and Seattle Seahawks owner – discusses her efforts to restore the environment. Finally, we speak with Dr. Moreangels Mbizah, founder of Wildlife Conservation Action in Zimbabwe, which works with local communities to decrease human-wildlife conflict.

HOSTED BY: Zainab Salbi.

Zainab is a humanitarian, a writer, and a social entrepreneur who has dedicated her life to women’s rights and freedom. She is the Co-Founder of Daughters for Earth, a fund and a movement of women and girls rising up worldwide with climate solutions to protect and restore Mother Earth. At the age of 23, Zainab founded Women for Women International, a humanitarian organization dedicated to women survivors of wars. She is also the Executive Editor and Host of several shows, including Through Her Eyes with Yahoo News, #MeToo, Now What? with PBS, The Zainab Salbi Project with Huffington Post, and The Nida’a Show with TLC Arabia.