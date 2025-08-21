Michiana Chronicles: Old Friends

Saturday, August 16, 2025. At about 9:00 pm, My wife and I were savoring our time with our two dearest friends during our annual August getaway to a lakefront house that sits on a bluff overlooking Lake Michigan. We were watching the formation of a beautiful storm that was building itself over the lake cloud by cloud, winds blowing stronger with each passing minute. The mesmerizing sight of lightning bolts spreading their voltage across the gray skies is one that I will not soon forget.

There is another element to this tale that I will not soon forget: This lake-house is equipped with top of the line outdoor speakers that were blasting at full volume the glorious voice of Andrea Bocelli singing Puccini’s Nessun Dorma, building in intensity in unison with the incoming storm. Imagine my joy when I later looked up the meaning of the words Nessun Dorma ( why had I not done so before?) and learned that they mean none shall sleep., In retrospect, this is a spot-on description of the lack of sleep that we all experienced that night thanks to nature’s light show.

As the winds blew with increasing force, and the waves of Lake Michigan responded in kind, the four of us stood together, in awe of nature’s power, I felt a surge of love for our old friends, as I looked at them in front of us, and as Bocelli sang his heart out behind us. That surge of love was deeply rooted in the moments of life that we have shared with our old friends; being present to each other when facing the metaphorical storms of life. Storms are not always a bad thing; while they can be menacing and destructive, they can also be exquisite and nourishing. Just as important as the many times we have faced the countless challenges of parenting together, the randomness of health scares together, we have also broken bread countless times together, and we have picked apples together---every year. They are the Godparents to our firstborn, and we are the Godparents to their firstborn, so we are a Godfamily.

I am certain that we are not alone in having a friendship that is as vital to our daily life as these old friends are; so, do yourself (and your friend[s]) a favor today. Call your bestie(s) and tell him / her / them that you love him / her/ them. And with that unpleasant cacophony of pronouns, this chronicle will come to a close. And who knows? You might even get a good night’s sleep! For Michiana Chronicles, I am a well-rested Paul McDowell.

Music: "Nessun Dorma" sung by Andrea Bocelli