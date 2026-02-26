Michiana Chronicles: Write it down

In this life of technological wonders, many of us still choose to struggle with pen and paper. Be it a calendar, planner, journal, or secret diary hidden under the mattress, writing things down is different from typing them out. Writing things down is different from voice texting memos to add to the family calendar. Scratching with a pen across rough-hewn paper, which, as we all recall, is wood pulp, is an experience. Slices of paper used to be a tree that grew on the earth, and now it's under our hands, waiting for our words.

It's tricky. Some of us like the technological advances of modern life and use both an online calendar and a paper calendar. You may have grown up journaling or keeping a little diary with a lock upon it, and then as you aged, decided that your words didn't need to be scratched down in private. You may have learned to solve your problems by binge-watching Netflix or doomscrolling instead of scribbling.

I invite you to the very real truth that keeping a journal, writing things on paper in something bound, can be deeply satisfying in ways you may not even realize.

I used to journal a lot when I was young and had all the angst and insecurity of a young woman. Now that I am older and I know who I am, my life is pretty even-keeled. I don't find the need to pour my heart out onto the pages. I’ve been reading and processing The Artist's Way by Julia Cameron over the past five years, and the direction is to fill three notebook ‘Morning Pages’, with random writing. This exercise is to allow us to pour ‌ our brains onto the page. I struggle with this because I don't have a lot to pour out onto the page unless I'm writing a book or scribing a letter to a dear friend. I don't have a lot of uncertainty or wonder or confusion anymore, and so the process of writing it all down no longer resonates with me.

I've used my journals to take notes about books I'm reading, so I am still scratching on paper with my pens. P.S. My pens are Pilot G2 bold 10, and anyone who cares about pens is probably nodding their head in agreement right now. Although I have been led astray by gorgeous glitter pens that a friend turned me onto, which write almost as nicely as the Pilot, but are way more attractive and whimsical.

Recently I was feeling stressed and overwhelmed, with too many demands on my time and not enough energy. I took to an old practice in my journal that I really appreciate: ‘Brain Dumping’, which is literally dumping everything out of my brain onto the page in no particular order. Then I looked it over and considered each item, I scratched off the ones I could do nothing about and circled the ones within my immediate control. I felt so calm and reassured seeing what I could and could not manage. Perhaps you might try a brain dump when life is ‘lifeing’ and you need some kind of magic to help refocus and feel balanced.

I still journal sporadically. I don't hold myself to any strict regimen, but writing things down helps ground me and get me out of my cell phone and social media scrolling.

I also have the world's most hideous handwriting. It is not cute in any regard despite my deep desire to have darling, feminine handwriting–or even just legible handwriting. Many friends and family members have squinted at cards I have scribed despite my best efforts. That's another reason I appreciate technology, texting, typing, and a digital calendar. Despite my inability to read my writing at times, you will find me most mornings with paper and pen scritching and scratching whatever it is that needs to come out. I do love to write it down.

Music: "The Letter" by Joe Cocker