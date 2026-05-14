© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Michiana Chronicles
Michiana Chronicles writers bring portraits of our life and times to the 88.1 WVPE airwaves every Friday at 7:45 am during Morning Edition and over the noon hour at 12:30 pm during Here and Now. Michiana Chronicles was first broadcast in October 2001. Contact the writers through their individual e-mails and thanks for listening!

Michiana Chronicles: The oil crisis is an opportunity

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Caleb Bond
Published May 14, 2026 at 2:54 PM EDT
rawpixel.com
/
U.S. Department of Energy

The current fuel crisis is often framed as an unavoidable hardship. But it should also be seen as an opportunity. A moment to push the automotive industry toward technology that remains unused. We are long past the point where 100‑MPG vehicles are a dream. They are achievable today, and in some cases, already demonstrated.

We have real‑world examples:

Rich Rebuilds’ 100‑MPG project car on YouTube shows what a single individual can accomplish in a garage with off‑the‑shelf components.
• The 1999 Honda Insight, despite its 49 horsepower limitation and polarizing design, has been pushed by owners to exceed 100 MPG through careful engineering and driving.
• The Aptera, a hyper efficient electric three wheeler, demonstrates how far aerodynamic design can go up to 1,000 miles of range in its highest package.
• The Slate, a minimalist vehicle concept, shows how stripping a car down to essentials dramatically improves efficiency.

These examples prove the point: our technical capabilities are already sufficient to build ultra‑efficient vehicles. The limiting factor is not engineering. It is the structure of the automotive system itself.

This crisis should be the moment we demand better. Gasoline is not disappearing anytime soon, and our national security depends on reducing unnecessary fuel consumption. If individuals in their garages can build 100MPG vehicles, then billion dollar companies certainly can. Doing so would reduce emissions, ease the strain on families, and free up money in the broader economy.

But to make this happen, we need to communicate across all demographics. Our society is politically and socially divided, and online platforms amplify those divisions. Social media thrives on outrage, not solutions. If we want real progress, we need face to face conversations, community engagement, and a shared understanding that efficiency benefits everyone. Regardless of background or beliefs.

The oil crisis is not just a challenge. It is a chance to bring our transportation system into the modern era. We should not let it pass.

Music: "Route 66" by Depeche Mode
Tags
Commentary Michiana ChroniclesfeaturesFeatureEVsCaleb Bond
Caleb Bond
Caleb Bond lives in New Durham, Indiana. "Curious by nature and inspired by the outdoors, I enjoy exploring how everything fits together," says Caleb. "I perform at local markets and open mics with my accordion. I’m driven by a desire to leave the world better than I found it."
See stories by Caleb Bond