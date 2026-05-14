Michiana Chronicles: The oil crisis is an opportunity

The current fuel crisis is often framed as an unavoidable hardship. But it should also be seen as an opportunity. A moment to push the automotive industry toward technology that remains unused. We are long past the point where 100‑MPG vehicles are a dream. They are achievable today, and in some cases, already demonstrated.

We have real‑world examples:

• Rich Rebuilds’ 100‑MPG project car on YouTube shows what a single individual can accomplish in a garage with off‑the‑shelf components.

• The 1999 Honda Insight, despite its 49 horsepower limitation and polarizing design, has been pushed by owners to exceed 100 MPG through careful engineering and driving.

• The Aptera, a hyper efficient electric three wheeler, demonstrates how far aerodynamic design can go up to 1,000 miles of range in its highest package.

• The Slate, a minimalist vehicle concept, shows how stripping a car down to essentials dramatically improves efficiency.

These examples prove the point: our technical capabilities are already sufficient to build ultra‑efficient vehicles. The limiting factor is not engineering. It is the structure of the automotive system itself.

This crisis should be the moment we demand better. Gasoline is not disappearing anytime soon, and our national security depends on reducing unnecessary fuel consumption. If individuals in their garages can build 100MPG vehicles, then billion dollar companies certainly can. Doing so would reduce emissions, ease the strain on families, and free up money in the broader economy.

But to make this happen, we need to communicate across all demographics. Our society is politically and socially divided, and online platforms amplify those divisions. Social media thrives on outrage, not solutions. If we want real progress, we need face to face conversations, community engagement, and a shared understanding that efficiency benefits everyone. Regardless of background or beliefs.

The oil crisis is not just a challenge. It is a chance to bring our transportation system into the modern era. We should not let it pass.

Music: "Route 66" by Depeche Mode