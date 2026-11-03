13th Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar
13th Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar
13th Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar featuring over 100 crafters and vendors. Food trucks, concessions and free tote bags to the first 50 attendees.
South Central School Corporation
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
South Central School Corporation PTO
scpto@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
ckoepke@scentral.k12.in.us
South Central School Corporation
9808 S 600 WUnion Mills, Indiana 46382
2197672263
ckoepke@scentral.k12.in.us