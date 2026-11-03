© 2026 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

13th Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar

13th Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar

13th Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar featuring over 100 crafters and vendors. Food trucks, concessions and free tote bags to the first 50 attendees.

South Central School Corporation
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

South Central School Corporation PTO
scpto@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

ckoepke@scentral.k12.in.us
South Central School Corporation
9808 S 600 W
Union Mills, Indiana 46382
2197672263
ckoepke@scentral.k12.in.us