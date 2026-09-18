Get ready to kick off the holiday season at South Bend International Airport’s 15th Annual Bears in the Air Kick-Off Party!

For more than a decade, this community tradition has brought together local businesses, community leaders, and friends of SBN to make a meaningful difference in our community. Together, we’ve delivered more than 25,000 teddy bears to children in local area hospitals and we’ve contributed more than $116,600 to the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center.

Join us for an evening of food, drinks, music, holiday fun and giving back as we raise funds and work towards another record-breaking year! Your participation in this event helps put a teddy bear in the hands of a child in need of comfort, while also supporting our local Veterans.

Admission to the cocktail-style party is $40 per person at the door, or tables of 10 seats may be reserved in advance for $500. Tables are based on availability and must be reserved by November 25. To reserve a table, contact Julie Curtis at jcurtis@sbnair.com or (574) 800-3230.The event is open to the public for adults 21+. There will be small bites, cocktails, music, and fabulous door prizes to enjoy. Parking in the long-term parking lot will be validated.

If you cannot make it to the kick-off party but are able to contribute, donations can be made until December 13 at https://givegrove.com/bearsintheair2026/.

To learn more about the program, visit: https://flysbn.com/about-sbn/community-outreach/bears-in-the-air/

