1776 (Musical)
1776 (Musical)
The Beckwith Theatre Company Presents 1776 (Musical).
book by Peter Stone, Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards, Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards.
The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledging nation.
The Beckwith Theatre
15.00
Every week through Jul 05, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
The Beckwith Theatre Company
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com
The Beckwith Theatre
100 New York Ave.Dowagiac, Michigan 49047
269-782-7653
BeckwithTheatreMI@gmail.com