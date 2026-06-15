The Beckwith Theatre Company Presents 1776 (Musical).

book by Peter Stone, Music and Lyrics by Sherman Edwards, Based on a concept by Sherman Edwards.

The seminal event in American history blazes to vivid life in this most unconventional of Broadway hits. 1776 puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the men behind the national icons: proud, frightened, uncertain, irritable, charming, often petty and ultimately noble figures, determined to do the right thing for a fledging nation.