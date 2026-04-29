32nd Annual Leprechaun Hunt

The Leprechaun Hunt™ is our Irish-themed, all ages fundraising festival with outstanding Irish and American food, live entertainment, Kid Zone with youth activities, AND hunting for leprechauns with pots of gold worth $50 to $1500!

You’re not just making memories—you’re also making a meaningful difference. The SHARE Foundation is a Christian nonprofit dedicated to providing full residential and camp programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

JOIN US FOR A DAY OF FAMILY FUN!

$5,500 IN TOTAL PRIZES

Find one of 33 leprechauns hiding on our 200 acres and win a cash prize! (Limit one per family.)

ALL YOU CAN EAT

Barbecued ribs, chicken, corned beef, hotdogs, pulled pork, hamburgers, tacos, roasted corn, beer, wine, pop, & desserts.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Tickets are $50 for general admission in advance, $60 at the gate the day of the event. Adults 65+ are $40 in advance and $50 at the gate. As always, children 13 and under are FREE when accompanied by an adult